Child killed, others hurt in crash near 7th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — One child was killed and others were hospitalized after a crash near 7th Street and Thomas Road.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound vehicle.

A man driving the westbound vehicle and two children inside the car were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say one of those children died from injuries suffered during the collision.

A woman and child were in the eastbound vehicle, and neither suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Thomas Road is shut down in the area due to the investigation.