Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Grand Avenue in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Grand Avenue is shut down in Glendale for a multi-vehicle crash investigation.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to Grand Avenue and Myrtle, west of 59th Avenue, for a crash involving three vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a motorcycle and the rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Glendale police said.

Grand Avenue will be shut down in both directions until further notice.

CLOSED: US 60 (Grand Ave) is closed for a crash at Myrtle Ave. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/xhE4kQdpYL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 2, 2022

An investigation remains ongoing.