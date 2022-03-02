Watch
Traffic

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Grand Avenue in Glendale

Grand Avenue is shut down in Glendale for a multi-vehicle crash investigation.
Grand Avenue Myrtle crash
Posted at 7:26 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 09:46:59-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Grand Avenue is shut down in Glendale for a multi-vehicle crash investigation.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to Grand Avenue and Myrtle, west of 59th Avenue, for a crash involving three vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a motorcycle and the rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Glendale police said.

Grand Avenue will be shut down in both directions until further notice.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV