Watch
Traffic

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 EB near Sarival Avenue causes lane closures

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png
Posted at 8:01 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 22:01:23-05

GOODYEAR, AZ — A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-10 eastbound near Sarival Avenue Sunday night.

DPS says some people are possibly trapped inside their vehicles following the crash.

Watch video of the scene below.

All traffic on eastbound I-10 has been temporarily stopped, according to ADOT.

Delays are expected to take longer on I-10 eastbound heading into Phoenix tonight.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update their developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV