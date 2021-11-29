Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 EB near Sarival Avenue causes lane closures

GOODYEAR, AZ — A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-10 eastbound near Sarival Avenue Sunday night.

DPS says some people are possibly trapped inside their vehicles following the crash.

All traffic on eastbound I-10 has been temporarily stopped, according to ADOT.

All traffic is temporarily stopped at Sarival. https://t.co/GQM3Ddwjo1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 29, 2021

Delays are expected to take longer on I-10 eastbound heading into Phoenix tonight.

No other details were provided.

