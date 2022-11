A motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Wednesday night along SR 347, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

The crash occurred after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Riggs Road.

DPS says a vehicle was making a left turn from northbound SR 347 when it was struck by a motorcycle headed southbound.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours but reopened early Thursday morning.