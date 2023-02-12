Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-10 near L-202 Santan

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Loop 202 Santan Saturday night.
Officials say the motorcycle collided with a car hauler tractor-trailer.
It is unknown what caused the crash.
I-10 eastbound is closed at Ray with no estimated time of reopening.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2023
I-10 eastbound is CLOSED at Ray.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 161.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #I10 https://t.co/r3ZGorNMZw
This is an ongoing investigation.
Check with ABC15 for the latest.