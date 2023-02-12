Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-10 near L-202 Santan

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Loop 202 Santan Saturday night.
205--14.jfif
Posted at 9:16 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 00:14:12-05

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Loop 202 Santan Saturday night.

Officials say the motorcycle collided with a car hauler tractor-trailer.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

I-10 eastbound is closed at Ray with no estimated time of reopening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check with ABC15 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!