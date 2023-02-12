Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-10 near L-202 Santan

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Loop 202 Santan Saturday night.

Officials say the motorcycle collided with a car hauler tractor-trailer.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

I-10 eastbound is closed at Ray with no estimated time of reopening.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED at Ray.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 161.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #I10 https://t.co/r3ZGorNMZw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2023

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check with ABC15 for the latest.