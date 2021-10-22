Watch
Motorcyclist killed in crash near 8th Avenue and Dobson Road

ABC15
8th Avenue and Dobson Fatal Crash
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 13:34:20-04

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 8th Avenue and Dobson Road around 9 a.m. after a two-vehicle crash. A motorcycle and red SUV were reportedly involved in the collision.

Police say the motorcyclist was found unconscious at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Officials have not released the victim’s name and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

