Motorcyclist hurt after hit-and-run crash on Loop 101 near 35th Avenue in north Phoenix

DPS has not released the extent of the rider's injuries
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 13:46:29-04

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is hurt after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning on the Loop 101 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened on the freeway near 35th Avenue just after 12:15 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a motorcycle rider with injuries.

The rider was taken to the hospital, but DPS has not released the condition of the rider.

No suspect information has been released.

The roadway was shut down for about three hours overnight as troopers investigated the crash.

