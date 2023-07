GLENDALE — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thunderbird Road Thursday afternoon.

Officials say police were called to the area for a welfare check. There, they found a motorcyclist with a single gunshot wound.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

67th Avenue between Cactus and Thunderbird roads is closed while this incident is under investigation.

No further information is immediately available.