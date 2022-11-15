Motorcyclist hit by car in Prescott Valley offering reward for driver's arrest

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — "If I wasn't wearing a helmet, I probably would be dead," says Steven Hoover, a motorcyclist.

24-year-old Steven Hoover is still recovering more than two weeks after he says he was hit by a car. He's offering a $10,000 reward of his own money, in an effort to help police track down the other driver he says took off.

"Just prevent this from happening to someone else as well or, you know, even worse and killing them," says Hoover.

Steven says he was riding his motorcycle on SR-69 near Windsong Drive in Prescott Valley. All of a sudden, he tells us a driver pulled out of a nearby gas station.

"He gassed it. Then I fish-tailed and he hit my back tire. That's what threw me off on the ground. I was just crying; thinking I can't believe this is happening to me," says Hoover.

Two good Samaritans came to his rescue and called 911. Steven says he was ultimately flown to a trauma center in Phoenix, suffering from a concussion along with road rash and other injuries.

"They did an ultrasound on my leg because I was scared that I was going to lose my leg because it was swelling and stuff," says Hoover.

Prescott Valley PD tells us they have an officer assigned to the case and are looking into what happened. In the meantime, Steven is hoping to use social media to his advantage.

"Made a separate post on my own Facebook and I made it public, and everyone was sharing it and helping me look for the car," says Hoover.

He believes it's a black Infiniti G37 and has hope his reward will encourage someone to come forward with information.

Hoover has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs.