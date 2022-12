SURPRISE, AZ — A teen is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle late Friday night in Surprise.

Police say the accident involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred near 114th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officers say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Police have not released the victim's name, but have said that he was a 19-year-old man.

The crash is still under investigation, but Surprise police believe speed was a factor in the crash.