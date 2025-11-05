Motorcyclist dead after Tuesday night crash near Gilbert and Ray roads

GILBERT, AZ — A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Gilbert.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Gilbert and Ray roads just before 9:30 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was suffering from critical injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the motorcyclist died a short time later.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️



The intersection of Gilbert and Ray Roads is closed in all directions due to a collision investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/fk4JqAp6oA — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) November 5, 2025

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was hurt or what led up to the crash.

Gilbert police say the intersection will remain closed for several hours, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.