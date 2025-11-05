Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcyclist dead after Tuesday night crash near Gilbert and Ray roads

Police say the road will be closed for several hours
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Police
Posted

GILBERT, AZ — A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Gilbert.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Gilbert and Ray roads just before 9:30 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was suffering from critical injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the motorcyclist died a short time later.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was hurt or what led up to the crash.

Gilbert police say the intersection will remain closed for several hours, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen