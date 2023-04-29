Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Mesa.

Mesa police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.

Police believe the man was pushing a motorcycle across Dobson Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man, only identified as 55 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say next of kin notifications are ongoing and they are not releasing his identity at this point.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle reportedly left the scene and is still at large.

But Mesa police say that the driver left the vehicle they were driving at the scene.

They have not released any info on the possible suspect involved.

The crash remains under investigation.