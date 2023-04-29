Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Mesa

The hit-and-run driver is reportedly still at large, but Mesa police say they left the vehicle they were in behind
Mesa police
Mesa police
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 09:16:45-04

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Mesa.

Mesa police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.

Police believe the man was pushing a motorcycle across Dobson Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man, only identified as 55 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say next of kin notifications are ongoing and they are not releasing his identity at this point.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle reportedly left the scene and is still at large.

But Mesa police say that the driver left the vehicle they were driving at the scene.

They have not released any info on the possible suspect involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

