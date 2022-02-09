Motorcyclist dead after crash near 11th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — A man is dead after getting into a crash in South Phoenix Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 11th Street and Southern Avenue for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they learned a 22-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed with a car.

The Phoenix Fire Department provided medical attention to the rider but he died at the scene. He has been identified as Alberto Reyes.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and suffered minor injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

