Minnesota man hit, killed by car in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a 70-year-old man from Minnesota has died after he was hit by a car late Wednesday night.

The collision occurred near Scottsdale and Shea roads around 11 p.m.

The man, who has not yet been named, died from his injuries at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and police say impairment and speed are not believed to be factors.

It's unknown whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The roadway was shut down for several hours due to the investigation, but it has since reopened.