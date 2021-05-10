Watch
Milk tanker, semi-truck crash closes WB I-10 at Chandler Boulevard

The crash occurred Sunday night and is expected to be cleaned up during the Monday morning rush hour.
Posted at 6:08 AM, May 10, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — A crash involving a semi-truck and milk tanker blocked a portion of Interstate 10 in the Chandler area overnight.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday near westbound I-10 and Chandler Boulevard.

DPS says a milk tanker collided with a semi-truck that was pulling back onto the roadway after parking on the shoulder.

The semi caught fire during the collision, but fortunately, the driver was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said "the overturned milk tanker" had to be "righted and drained. It only spilled about 50 gallons."

The milk tanker driver was not hurt.

Westbound lanes of I-10 were still shut down Monday morning but traffic was able to start getting by around 6:30 a.m.

