Mesa teen killed in motorcycle crash along Loop 202 San Tan

Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 14:27:59-04

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Loop 202 San Tan on Thursday evening.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened near Elliot Road around 5:35 p.m.

A motorcyclist, identified as Ethan Voorhees of Mesa, was reportedly traveling southbound at a high rate of speed with a group of motorcyclists when he rear-ended a sedan.

Voorhees was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle and struck the median cable barrier. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

DPS says the sedan driver was not hurt.

