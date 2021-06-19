MCSO: Woman fatally struck by vehicle near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road

TOLLESON, AZ — Sheriff officials are asking for the public's help identifying a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road Saturday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 3 a.m.

The pedestrian, described as a white woman, possibly in her late 20s or early 30s, who weighed 125 pounds, wore a green UnderArmour Freedom flag shirt with gray Tapout sweatpants, was found after she was reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the crash or the unidentified woman is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011.