Three people killed after train hits two vehicles near Kingman, deputies say

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Three people have died after being a train struck two vehicles in Golden Valley, west of Kingman Sunday afternoon.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to the scene at around 2:42 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene they located three people from the two vehicles that had died on the scene.

An investigation revealed that the vehicles stopped at the railroad crossing, waiting for a passing eastbound train. Once the initial train passed, the two vehicles proceeded to cross the intersection, not seeing the westbound train was approaching. Both vehicles were hit by the oncoming train.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.