QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to the hospital Sunday after they were involved in an accident near Queen Creek.

MCSO says the crash happened near Sossaman and Rittenhouse roads.

The deputy was reportedly responding to an emergency with lights and siren on when the crash took place.

According to MCSO, the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.