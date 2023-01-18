Watch Now
MCSO deputy hurt in crash involving semi-truck in Tempe

Cause of the crash not yet known
A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a serious crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jan 18, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a serious crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near Rural and Baseline roads.

Video from the scene shows an overturned semi-truck and a marked MCSO vehicle both wrecked off the roadway at the intersection.

ABC15 crews saw a deputy being loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a hospital for treatment, but MCSO says the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More information about what led to the crash or whether there were any other injuries has not yet been provided.

