MCSO deputy hurt in crash involving semi-truck in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a serious crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near Rural and Baseline roads.

Video from the scene shows an overturned semi-truck and a marked MCSO vehicle both wrecked off the roadway at the intersection.

KNXV

ABC15 crews saw a deputy being loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a hospital for treatment, but MCSO says the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More information about what led to the crash or whether there were any other injuries has not yet been provided.