Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies hurt in crash near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Two Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were hurt in a crash near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road early Monday morning.

Glendale police say around 2:30 a.m., the deputies were turning left in a marked patrol car when another vehicle rear-ended them.

Both deputies suffered minor injuries but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The vehicle that hit the patrol car was found south of the crash scene and a woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries in the passenger seat. Investigators determined she had been driving the car.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and impairment is believed to have been a factor. Criminal charges are pending.