Man struck, killed after truck crashes into south Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX — Police say a man was struck and killed by a truck while he was at a bus stop in south Phoenix Saturday.

At around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Southern Avenue for a crash with injuries.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered a truck pulling a trailer had struck a bus stop where a man was seated or standing near it, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area of 16th Street and Southern Avenue will be restricted for an unknown amount of time due to the crash.

An investigation is underway.