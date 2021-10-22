Man seriously hurt in crash near 35th and Grand avenues

Phoenix police confirmed one man is seriously hurt after a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into him around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police said the man had been trying to cross the street near the intersection of 35th and Grand avenues when it happened. Police also confirmed the driver of the pickup was evaluated with no obvious signs of impairment.

The intersection was blocked off following the crash, causing traffic to back up for miles heading eastbound into Phoenix on Grand Avenue.

Phoenix police have advised the road will be restricted for some time Friday while officers are on scene.

Another pedestrian-involved crash occurred Friday morning in the area of 57th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Glendale police say a man was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver in that collision also stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.