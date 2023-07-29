Watch Now
Man seriously hurt in crash involving golf cart in Sun City

The crash near 103rd and Grand Avenues also involved an SUV
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 16:16:28-04

SUN CITY, AZ — A man is seriously hurt after a crash involving a golf cart in Sun City Saturday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says traffic investigators were called to the area near 103rd and Grand Avenues in Sun City.

They found a crash involving a golf cart and an SUV.

The golf cart was driven by a man who reportedly has serious injuries.

It's not clear if anyone in the SUV was hurt.

MCSO warns that the area along 103rd Avenue just south of Grand will be closed while investigators do their work on the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

