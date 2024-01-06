Watch Now
Man seriously hurt after reported DUI crash near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road in south Phoenix

The man arrested for allegedly driving under the influence has not been identified
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 10:38:07-05

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt and another is in custody after a reported DUI crash overnight in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road just after 1 a.m. for a reported crash with injuries.

Officers arrived and found one man with serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in critical but stable condition.

The other driver, only identified as a man, was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

The crash is currently under investigation.

