Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash on 107th Avenue in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A man is seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday in Peoria.

Peoria police say the crash took place on 107th Avenue north of Beardsley Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was wearing his helmet.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

It is not yet known if speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

107th Avenue is currently closed between Beardsley and Deer Valley roads, and will be for "the next few hours."