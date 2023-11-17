Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a car early Friday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just after 1:15 a.m., they were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man left the scene before police arrived.

No information about the suspect vehicle has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.