Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix

The vehicle involved has not yet been located
27th Avenue and Camelback Ped Crash 11-17-21
ABC15
27th Avenue and Camelback Ped Crash 11-17-21
Posted at 6:58 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 08:58:57-05

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a car early Friday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just after 1:15 a.m., they were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man left the scene before police arrived.

No information about the suspect vehicle has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football