Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area just south of the intersection of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man lying in the road.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe he was crossing 51st Avenue mid-block when a vehicle driving southbound hit him.

That vehicle had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

No information has been released about the possible driver or vehicle involved.

The crash is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide tips. You will remain anonymous.

The crash comes after earlier this week, it was announced about $25 million in federal tax dollars was coming to the Valley for improvements to a stretch of a west Phoenix road that is notorious for crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.