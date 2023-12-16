Watch Now
Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

The crash happened just south of the intersection of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police Department
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 12:05:31-05

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area just south of the intersection of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man lying in the road.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe he was crossing 51st Avenue mid-block when a vehicle driving southbound hit him.

That vehicle had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

No information has been released about the possible driver or vehicle involved.

The crash is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide tips. You will remain anonymous.

The crash comes after earlier this week, it was announced about $25 million in federal tax dollars was coming to the Valley for improvements to a stretch of a west Phoenix road that is notorious for crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

