Man killed while crossing Chandler street overnight

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say a man was hit and killed while crossing the street early Saturday morning.

Thirty-nine-year-old Robert John Bassett was reportedly crossing mid-block near Alma School and Elliot roads around 12:40 a.m. when he was struck.

The driver of the car, who was headed eastbound on Elliot at the time of the crash, stayed at the scene. Police say the driver did not show any signs of impairment and speed was not a factor in the crash.

Bassett reportedly died from his injuries at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.