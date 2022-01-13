Man killed, two injured in crash near I-17 Frontage Rd and Grant St

PHOENIX — A man was pronounced dead by Phoenix police after a crash near the I-17 Frontage Road and Grant Street Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police say a Chevy SUV was driving eastbound on Grant St. when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was northbound on the I-17 Frontage Rd.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman driving the Chevy SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the passenger was uninjured.

Police say they believe the SUV may have failed to stop for a red light.

The northbound Frontage Road will be closed.

The investigation remains ongoing.