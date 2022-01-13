Watch
Traffic

Actions

Man killed, two injured in crash near I-17 Frontage Rd and Grant St

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 00:51:25-05

PHOENIX — A man was pronounced dead by Phoenix police after a crash near the I-17 Frontage Road and Grant Street Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police say a Chevy SUV was driving eastbound on Grant St. when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was northbound on the I-17 Frontage Rd.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman driving the Chevy SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the passenger was uninjured.

Police say they believe the SUV may have failed to stop for a red light.

The northbound Frontage Road will be closed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football after loss to Seahawks