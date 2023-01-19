Man killed in hit-and-run crash near 28th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to help locate a driver who hit and killed a man Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road around 6:30 p.m. for a crash investigation.

Police say a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned Salazar may have been crossing the street mid-block when a westbound vehicle hit him. The vehicle continued to drive away from the scene without stopping.

No suspect vehicle description has been provided, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).