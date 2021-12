PHOENIX — A 26-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Phoenix overnight.

Phoenix police say Ryan Rapanot was found with serious injuries near 19th and Glendale avenues around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, he is believed to have walked in the roadway and was lying down when he was struck by a car. The vehicle did not stop after the collision and fled the scene before police arrived.

No vehicle description was immediately available.