Man killed by hit-and-run driver near 7th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Camelback Road around 11:20 p.m. after a pedestrian-involved crash occurred.

Police say a 55-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was crossing mid-block when a silver vehicle struck him. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials say the driver failed to remain at the scene and continued heading eastbound on Camelback Road after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.