Man killed by hit-and-run driver near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 4:45 a.m. where an injured person was reported.

A man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department.

Investigators found debris at the scene and police say the man's death was caused by a crash. No vehicle description is available.

No witnesses were located and police are looking for more information about who may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.