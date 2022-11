PHOENIX — A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a driver Saturday night, according to Phoenix police.

Officials say the crash happened in a residential area near 48th Street and McDowell Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police originally stated the victim as female, but have now identified the victim as a 40-year-old male, Jeremy Ortiz, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver is said to have left the area and has not been identified.

This incident is under investigation.