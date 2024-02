SURPRISE, AZ — A man is hurt after a crash involving a golf cart in Surprise.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the crash on the Loop 303 near Grand Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found a golf cart driving in the slow lane of the freeway had been struck by another vehicle.

The man driving the golf cart was hurt, but it's not clear how severe the injuries are.

The crash remains under investigation.