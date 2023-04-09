Watch Now
Man hospitalized after being hit by a train in Tempe

Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 13:22:33-04

TEMPE, AZ — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a train near Mill Avenue and Broadway Road early Sunday morning.

Tempe police say the man was 37 years old and was walking southbound on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks just after 4 a.m.

Officers learned from their investigation that the train was also traveling southbound and coming from behind the man.

According to reports, the train used its horn multiple times to alert the man, but the 37-year-old did not move. He was hit from behind by the train's cattle guard on the front of the train.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the collision.

Tempe police say the man is now in stable condition.

This is the second person hit by a train in the Valley within the past week.

All roadways the train was blocking are now open.

