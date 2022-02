GLENDALE, AZ — Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Glendale Wednesday night.

The crash occurred near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 9:40 p.m.

Officials say a man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly named.

Police say the vehicle and driver involved have not been located.