Man hit, killed by public bus along Scottsdale Road Tuesday night

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation
KNXV
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 11, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a man was hit and killed by a public bus Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred on Scottsdale Road near Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a man, identified as 52-year-old Jamie D. Slocum, was in the roadway when he was struck by the bus. Slocum died at the scene.

Officials reportedly contacted the driver of the bus and the driver is said to be cooperating with investigators.

It's unclear whether any charges are pending against the driver. Officials are investigating the circumstances of why the man was in the roadway.

