Man hit by unknown car, killed along Indian School Road near 31st Avenue

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an unknown vehicle in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called to the scene along Indian School Road near 31st Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a person in the roadway.

When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the car that was involved in the crash did not stop at the scene, and there's no known information on the vehicle at this time.

The man has not been identified.