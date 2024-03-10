Man found dead in roadway on Old US 80 west of Buckeye Sunday morning

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the roadway on Old US Highway 80 west of Buckeye.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called around 5:45 Sunday morning to the area of Old US 80 and Rainbow Trail for a report of someone lying in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear at this point how the man died.

The roadway is closed and MCSO says the road will be closed for several hours.

Traffic detectives are investigating what happened to lead to the man's death.