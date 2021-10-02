Watch
Man dies after jumping out of car, hit by another vehicle in Phoenix parking lot

Posted at 3:47 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 18:51:01-04

PHOENIX — Police say a man has died after he jumped out of a moving car and was hit by another vehicle in a Phoenix parking lot Saturday.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision in a parking lot near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

Officers learned two men were in a moving car when the passenger reportedly jumped out and was run over by the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and an investigation is currently underway, police said.

The area will be restricted for an unknown amount of time.

