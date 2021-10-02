Man dies after car collides with pickup truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police say a man has died after a car collided with a pickup truck near 43rd and Missouri avenues Saturday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision in the area. Officers learned a white sedan was heading northbound when it reportedly lost control and veered left, colliding with a white pickup truck heading southbound.

The driver of a sedan, only identified as a man, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

No injuries were reported for the two men in the pickup truck.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor.

An investigation is underway.

The north and southbound lanes of 43rd Avenue from Medlock Drive to Missouri Avenue will be closed for an unknown amount of time.