Man dead, woman hurt after being hit by car near 49th and Peoria avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a deadly crash involving two pedestrians early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. near 49th and Peoria avenues.

Police say a man and woman were crossing the roadway mid-block when they were struck by a sedan headed eastbound on Peoria Avenue.

The man died from his injuries and the woman suffered serious injuries.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The driver who was involved is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have shut down Peoria Avenue between 43rd and 51st avenues.