Man dead, two others injured in crash near 19th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — A man is dead and two others are hurt after a crash in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Police say they got a call about the crash just after 3 a.m. near 19th and Peoria avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three people hurt. One person, only identified as a man, did not survive his injuries.

The other two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said if anyone could face charges because of the crash.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the crash.