PHOENIX — A man is dead and a child is hurt after a crash Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road just before 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a tree.

The man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

It's not clear what led up to the crash, but it remains under investigation.