Man dead, another in custody after reported DUI crash near 43rd and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is in custody after a crash late Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stopped in the roadway and a man on top of the vehicle who had been seriously hurt.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Ricardo Martinez, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man driving the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

Preliminary information shows Martinez was crossing Glendale Avenue mid-block when he was struck by the vehicle driving eastbound.

The driver was evaluated and reportedly showed signs of impairment.

He was taken into custody and booked for aggravated DUI for driving impaired with a suspended driving privilege.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.