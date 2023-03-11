Man dead, another hurt in crash near El Mirage and Broadway roads in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A man is dead and another is hurt after a crash Saturday morning in Avondale.

Avondale police were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. near El Mirage Road and Broadway Road.

The man driving the only vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only passenger in the vehicle, another man, reportedly had minor injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

Avondale police say El Mirage Road is closed south of Broadway while the investigation continues.