Man dead after motorcycle crash near Cave Creek and Bell roads

Police say 52-year-old Jay Dilf died of his injuries at the hospital
Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 10:32:47-05

PHOENIX — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a report of the crash around 7:15 p.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads.

When police arrived, they found 52-year-old Jay Dilf unresponsive on the roadway.

Dilf was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of those injuries at the hospital.

Police believe Dilf was heading north on Cave Creek Road when a vehicle turned onto the roadway from a private drive in front of him, causing the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was released. They showed no signs of intoxication, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

