Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital just before midnight Tuesday, but he died of his injuries.

That driver has not yet been identified. It's unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the crash. It remains under investigation.